Apple went wild after the announcement of the presentation. It is quite understandable – a lot of indignation has accumulated

Apple Senior Vice President of Marketing Greg Josviak posted on Twitter the announcement of the presentation, which will take place on September 14. And away we go: users told him everything they think about the company and its products.

Joswiak’s tweet received over 5,000 retweets and over 1,200 comments, with many taking advantage of the post’s popularity to reach Apple directly.

People blame Apple for the lack of real innovation, the company allegedly improves its products slightly year after year, but does not release anything fundamentally new. Expectations from the iPhone 13 line are minimal, users believe that Apple will release the same iPhone 11 with minor improvements, although it will convince them that the new items are much better. It even got to the point that someone suggested that Steve Jobs would be ashamed of Apple if he were alive now.

In the comments to the tweet, there are also many complaints about iPhones: one has a smartphone constantly rebooting, another has green stripes around the edges, and a third has annoying bugs after every iOS update.

Finally, commentators are guessing and giving Apple their wishes for new products. Someone wants to see new models of MacBook (they will be, but not in September, but later), someone longs for iPhones in new colors (for example, in real pink – like bubble gum), and there are those who saw in the teaser of the event hints of an augmented reality headset announcement.