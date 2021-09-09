Artem Anisimov signed a viewing contract with the NHL Colorado – September 9, 2021

Artem Anisimov signed a viewing contract with Colorado. Yes, yes, the same Anisimov who recently centered Patrick Kane and Artemy Panarin. The same Anisimov who was invited to the Ottawa to play the role of leader. After all, Anisimov is the person that the coaching staff of the Russian national team must plug a hole in the center line with at the Olympics in China.

The mere fact that a 33-year-old player with more than 800 NHL games watched is amazing. It is quite calmly perceived when Anton Burdasov tried to break into the league through a viewing in Edmonton. Or the way Evgeny Svechnikov is now clinging to the NHL, having agreed to a trial contract with Winnipeg. But Anisimov?

At first glance, all this looks rather humiliating. Couldn’t a central striker with such a background and at an age that still be called critical couldn’t find a full-fledged contract in the NHL? He trained in the summer with Vladislav Namestnikov and other Detroit players. It seemed that Artyom already had one foot in the Red Wings, but …

Anisimov’s view extends to the training camp. In a fairly short time, our center forward will have to prove that he is worthy to play for Avalanche. And it won’t be so easy. Colorado is one of the contenders for the Stanley Cup. Despite a series of playoff misfires and a controversial offseason, avalanches remain a team with a powerful and balanced line-up. Not like Ottawa, for which Anisimov spent the last two seasons.

Obviously, the Russian will not have to compete with Nathan McKinnon or Nazim Kadri. Gone in history are the days when Anisimov regularly entered the top 6 attacks. Colorado Artyom is needed as a player in the lower ranks, or even for rotation. Apparently, the central striker himself agrees to a similar role.

In the third link, the Avalanche has Tyson Jost – a great talent, whose progress has been greatly stalled. The once number 10 draft pick is struggling to get to the 30-point mark for the regular season. Last season, he often took to the ice with Valery Nichushkin, another striker whose talent in the NHL has not really been realized. By signing a contract with Colorado for another two years, Jost will try to move up the ranks.

Getty Images

In theory, Komfer and Burakovski can play in the center, and so can our Mikhail Maltsev. But almost certainly Anisimov will have to compete with another not young striker. This offseason, Avalanche signed 34-year-old Darren Helm. Joe Sakik doesn’t seem to have 100% confidence in the Detroit veteran. This is where the legs of Anisimov’s view grow. The Russian will have to duplicate the Canadian in the role of the center of the fourth link.

Well, the most important thing is that not only Anisimov’s further career, but also the performance of the Russian national team at the Olympics, depends on the results of watching in Colorado. There are no centers that would somehow correspond to the level of the Games with the participation of all the strongest, we in no way recruit for four lines. Somewhere you have to make compromises. Anisimov, at least due to his experience and defensive skills, should be in the cage. But no one will take the unemployed Anisimov to Beijing.

However, the president of Lokomotiv Yuri Yakovlev has already made it clear that if Anisimov does not find a job in the NHL, he is always expected in Yaroslavl. The railroad workers have a little money under the ceiling for their pupil. Artyom will not remain unemployed. But the level of the KHL, with all due respect to our league, may not be enough to prepare it for the Olympic Games. And the very fact that Anisimov will not pass the screening will say too much about his current level.

