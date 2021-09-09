Athletics, Maria Lasitskene won the Diamond League final with a tournament record

Ukrainian Yaroslava Moguchykh was left behind in the final of the “Diamond League”. Well, how does Masha do it ?!

Olympic champion Maria Lasitskene won the final of the “Diamond League” in Zurich, as well as at the 2020 Olympics, ahead of a Ukrainian Yaroslav the Mighty and an Australian Nicola McDermott… And again, as in Tokyo, the Russian woman was on the verge of defeat at her initial height. And then she took off in a way that neither her rivals nor she herself took off this season. Is this how she does it ?!

The current season for Lasitskene is a continuous story of overcoming, which ended as it is usually written in books about heroes. An incredible victory at the Olympics and the cherry on top – the most beautiful performance in the Diamond League final in Zurich.





Much has been written about how Masha fought for the Tokyo Olympics, recovered from damage to the back of her thigh on the flag, and already at the Games herself fought with a bar at a height of 1.95 m (in qualifying) and 1.96 m (in the final). The victory in Switzerland turned out to be no less beautiful and dramatic.

After Tokyo, Maria Lasitskene performed at three stages of the “Diamond League”, winning in Lausanne and becoming the second in Paris and Brussels. Moreover, she lost just to those athletes with whom she fought at the Games – the Mighty and McDermott.

In Zurich, where the competition took place not in the stadium, but on the street on a specially laid surface, the three leaders of the world season put on a real show again. And again Masha was on the verge of defeat. She overcame the height of 1.96 m only on the third attempt, while her rivals were simply flawless up to a height of 2.01 m inclusive.





The Russian woman gave her rivals the opportunity to fight the bar at this height, and she herself missed it, deciding to focus on 2.03 m. And she took this height on the first try. The Australian woman trembled, unable to make another successful jump. But the Ukrainian easily overcame the same 2.03 m and remained the first.

But 2.05 m of the Mighty did not submit. She made two unsuccessful attempts, then moved the bar 2 cm higher, but with the same result. Lasitskene jumped 2.05 m on the second attempt, seized the lead and set a new tournament record. Masha also stormed the height of 2.07, but also unsuccessfully. After the second attempt, she finished the competition, applauded the audience and admitted that the presence of fans gives the competition a special drive.

Could Lasitskene jump 2.07 m on the courage? It seems that the Olympic champion lacked a successful jump of the Mighty for this. If Yaroslava climbed 2.05, the competition could end with a Russian record. After all, Masha jumps the better, the more difficult the situation is for her. None of her great victories at the Olympics and three world championships came easily to Lasitsken – all in a bitter struggle. And now another victory, a triumphant end to the most difficult season. Masha will also perform at the exhibition tournament in Berlin on September 12, but this is just a show, a pleasure for her and the fans.





Maria Lasitskene is the main character of the track and field athletics season. At least for Russia. Thank you for everything, Masha. For incredible willpower, courage, ability to always find motivation and tell the truth. Simply the greatest.