Belgium beat Belarus in the selection match for the 2022 World Cup in Kazan :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting ended with a minimal difference in the score, the only goal was scored by Dennis Prat

The Belgian national football team beat Belarus in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The meeting took place in Kazan and ended with a score of 1: 0.

The only goal was scored by Dennis Prat, who scored in the middle of the first half after a pass from Alexis Salemakers.

The teams meet for the second time, in the course of the first match the Belgians scored eight goals, defeating the Belarusian team on a dry run.

For the Belgian team, this is the fourth victory in a row, previously they also beat Estonia (5: 2) and the Czech Republic (3: 0). In addition, at the start of the qualifying tournament, the Belgian national team defeated the team from Wales (3: 1), and the match against the Czech Republic ended with a draw (1: 1). In the standings, the Belgian team takes the first place with 16 points.

Belarusian footballers suffered their fourth defeat in a row, earlier they lost to Belgium (0: 8), Czech Republic (0: 1) and Wales (2: 3). The national team is on the fourth line, gaining 3 points.

Qualifying matches for the 2020 World Cup with the participation of Belarus are being held in Russia, since the EU leadership has banned Belarusian aircraft from being in European airspace.

The decision was made after the Irish airline Ryanair urgently landed in Minsk on May 23 due to reports of mining. On board the plane was the former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was included in the list of terrorists by the Belarusian authorities. After the plane landed, Protasevich was detained by special services.

The information about the bomb on board the plane was not confirmed. The Investigative Committee of Belarus opened a criminal case over false reports of mining.