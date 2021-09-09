BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Released

©

Original developer WayForward updated its classic 2D platformer of 2011 BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bitesadding high-definition visuals, modern features and all-new voice acting by original BloodRayne actors Laura Bailey (Raine) and Troy Baker (Kagan). Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites brings together the best of the BloodRayne series in a bloody, nervous, action-packed 2D adventure with fifteen challenging stages.

The Sera Society summoned Rain on a final mission to lead a group of soldiers to a giant underground castle to fight none other than her own father, Kagan. When the soldiers prove ineffective against the Kagan’s supernatural threats, Rain must fight her way through terrifying enemies, deadly traps, challenging platform sections, and terrifying bosses.

Key features: