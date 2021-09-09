Boxing and MMA: Sport: Lenta.ru

A video of an open training session of the American boxer Evander Holyfield, who is preparing to return to the ring, has appeared on the network. The video is available on the Fight Hub TV YouTube channel.

The footage from the open training caused a mixed reaction from journalists and experts. Many fear for the health of 58-year-old Holyfield, who will face the Brazilian mixed-style (MMA) fighter Vitor Belfort. The fight will be held according to the rules of professional boxing.

In particular, the journalist Luke Thomas was wary. “Honestly, if you agree that the commission should issue licenses to participate in professional combat in this case, then you better leave Twitter,” wrote he.

Fight Hub founder Marcos Villegas agreed with Thomas and admitted that he was afraid for Holyfield.

Holyfield has agreed to compete in a Thriller tournament after a bout with another veteran, Oscar de la Hoya, was thwarted. The California Athletic Commission refused to give Holyfield permission to fight because of his age. Thriller moved the tournament to Florida.

Holyfield last entered the ring in May 2011 at the age of 46. Then he managed to defeat Brian Nielsen.