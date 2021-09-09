Boykova and Kozlovsky talked about their relationship outside the ice

European Champions Alexandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky, who are part of the Russian national figure skating team and compete in sports pairs, talked about their relationship outside the ice.

“Alexandra and I have a warm professional relationship. We are friends, communicate a lot, share some interesting things. But, let’s just say, we don’t go beyond the personal line. Everyone chooses their own path. If in a couple feelings wake up that do not interfere with the training process, but on the contrary, complement the performances, add mutual understanding in a pair during the skates, then why not. If people love each other, appreciate each other, want to be together, feel that they are suitable for each other, then this is great. This is the choice of everyone.

Partners are responsible for each other, we are responsible for each other. The health of the girl is in my hands. I throw it upstairs and must do it with maximum composure, calmness and precision. My movements are directly her future life, health. It is important to understand, “Kozlovsky said on the air of Radio Zenith.

“In our sport, especially pair skating, it’s very bad when you hate each other. We have very traumatic elements, and if we give vent to emotions, then something not very good can happen. Therefore, of course, we need to maintain good relations. Yes, and Dima and I are good people, ”said Boykova.

