Brad Pitt talks about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston

“I don’t know. I am blissfully naive and will remain in the dark,” the artist said in response to a journalist’s question about what he thinks about the reaction of the media and social networks to his possible reunion with the “Friends” star. Information that the couple may resume their relationship emerged after the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The attention of journalists and fans was attracted by joint photographs of Pitt and Aniston.

According to a source to Entertainment Tonight, the actor apologized to his ex-wife for the mistakes made during their life together. “He really took responsibility for his mistakes, and this changed their current relationship. They both move on,” the source said.

In December, Pitt was interviewed by The New York Times, in which he noted that he is constantly credited with new novels. He explained that he does not avoid relationships, but he also does not look for anyone on purpose.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married in 2000 in Malibu. Five years later, the couple announced their separation. It was noted that the reason for the breakup could be the actor’s romance with his co-star in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Angelina Jolie, whom Pitt married in 2014. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.