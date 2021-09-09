Brad Pitt was seen at Angelina Jolie’s house for the first time since their breakup

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The romance of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has become one of the brightest and most talked about events in show business. Their divorce, which stretched out over the years, became the same. Fans continue to closely monitor how the ex-spouses’ relationship is developing.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

And now they have a new reason for discussion. According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the 56-year-old actor was spotted riding a motorcycle from Jolie’s estate in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. According to reporters, Pitt spent about two hours at his ex-wife’s house, and this happened for the first time since their official separation.

According to rumors, the couple could discuss the 12th birthday party for twins Vivienne and Knox: they will celebrate their birthday on July 12th. After a protracted self-isolation, parents will probably want to arrange a grandiose holiday for their children. On May 27, when Shiloh celebrated her 14th birthday, she had to confine herself to a Zoom party.

Recall that recently, insiders reported that the relationship between the two stars became much better after they were able to agree on custody of children, 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins. Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox, Zakhara, Vivienne and Shiloh

The disagreements of the ex-spouses were caused by the desire of 45-year-old Jolie to live with children abroad, while Brad strongly opposed the export of children to other countries. The couple also had financial disputes. So, Angelina demanded a larger amount than the one that Pitt wanted to negotiate.

I would like to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children turn 18. Right now I have to stay where their father lives,

– Jolie admitted back in November last year.

Last year, Pitt managed to get permission to spend more time with the children. According to sources, now they see each other every few days, which is not difficult at all: Jolie and Pitt live five minutes from each other.

Recently, the paparazzi also managed to take photos from drones, which show trampolines, basketball hoops and inflatable pool toys appeared in the courtyards of celebrity houses. To make it more fun for the children to spend their free time, Pitt also installed a swing on his estate.

By the way, in early April, Brad and Angelina agreed that the children would attend traditional schools in Los Angeles, which would put an end to the home schooling method they have followed until now.

Brad’s children are the most important to him. He tells his friends that he learns so much about life from them,

– insiders shared with the press.

However, it is known that not all children have an actor of trust. So, more than once it was reported that Pitt does not find a common language with his eldest sons – Maddox and Pax, although he is trying to establish contact. Recall that the boys are Angelina’s adopted children, whom Pitt adopted when he married the actress.