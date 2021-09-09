Bruce Jenner before and after gender reassignment photo story family reaction – August 5, 2020

How do you like the news that a girl made all the guys in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics? Also with a world record. Don’t believe me? Then we tell this amazing story. If anything, there is not a drop of fantasy in it.

Bruce Jenner grew up as an ordinary boy. He played American football and was going to make a professional career in it. Trauma interfered. But for athletics, his physical form was at the level. His career peaked in 1975-76, when he won the Pan American Games and the Montreal Olympics. By the way, he is the founder of the tradition of running a circle of honor with a flag.

There was nothing significant in his sports career anymore. Jenner soon switched to an acting career, participated in various TV shows and was even drafted by the NBA team. Then no one really knew about his transsexuality, but already at the Games he preferred to wear tights and a bra under his clothes. Internal torment did not prevent Bruce from becoming the father of six children from three different women. After his marriage to Kris Kardashian, his life changed.

Since 2007, the decathlete regularly appeared on the reality show “The Kardashian Family” and did not miss a single star party. The wife and children were not aware of Jenner’s inclinations, who had already taken female hormones before his marriage to Chris, until Kim’s stepdaughter found out about it. He miraculously persuaded her to remain silent.

“I found out about this when I was 25. I walked into the garage at my mom’s house and saw Bruce – he was dressed as a woman. At that moment I had a tantrum. My first impulse was to run away from home, wherever my eyes would look. I called Sister Courtney and said, “I need to spend the weekend with you.” I was shaking, I was crying hysterically. Courtney told me, “Did you catch Bruce cheating?” And I thought I didn’t know what to call what I just saw.

I thought that if I told my mother, I would break her marriage, and my little sisters would be left without a father. So I’d rather keep my mouth shut. Mom was so in love. She did not think that something like this would ever arise in their relationship. Did she ever imagine that her husband would turn into a woman? No way in the world! “ – said Kardashian.

Public recognition happened only in 2015. In February 2017, Bruce underwent final gender reassignment surgery. Jenner had a tantrum the next day. He couldn’t stop thinking about what he had done to himself, but then it all went away. Bruce was in the guise that he had dreamed of since childhood. And then he appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair. Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz portrayed him as Caitlin. How did people take it? Good. Even the children were not surprised that they no longer have a dad.

Jenner said that even before the operation, she arranged “girl’s evenings” during which she dressed like a woman. The daughters began to perceive Caitlin as a friend, and the sons expressed the hope that she would become the best version of Bruce. Now in the world, Jenner is not known for her sporting past. Now he is the most famous transsexual on the planet. True, the main thing in this story is still different. Deciding to fulfill your true desires is moral.

– I’ve been going to this decision all my life. It was extremely difficult for me. I suffered from insomnia, paced the room for hours, listening to the loud pounding of my heart. But I didn’t give up. We will change this world. Millions of transsexuals around the world live in fear of making themselves known out loud. It’s time to change that.

