Cold shower for BTC, Ethereum killer and parachute for Cordano

The last seven days in the cryptocurrency market have been quite hot due to the positive news background and growth rates. However, the fateful day – September 7 – showed that cryptocurrency investors have clearly mastered the mantra from the world of finance: “buy on rumors, sell on news.” And if “rumors” raised the cost of bitcoin above $ 52,000, and “ether” above $ 4,000, then the “news” became a cold shower and sent the “first cryptocurrency” to a technical knockout below $ 46,000. The culprit of the knockout was El Salvador, the country that was the first in the world to make Bitcoin (BTC) an official means of payment at the state level, according to the Kapital.kz business information center.

The law on the use of bitcoin in the country states that every participant in economic activity is obliged to accept bitcoin as payment for a product or service. The law came into force at midnight on September 7th, marking not only a new era in the development of cryptocurrencies, but also a significant market collapse. By the way, the President of El Salvador, who announced that the country’s state fund had acquired 400 BTC on the open market, was delighted with the collapse in prices and urged fellow citizens to “buy cheap for now”. Later, as befits a politician of his rank, he confirmed his words with actions – the country’s Cryptocurrency Fund acquired another 150 BTC, thereby increasing its “cryptocurrency reserves” to 550 BTC, or to about $ 26 million.

Experts call this decision unprecedented and far-reaching. At the same time, the consequences, but short-term, have already been felt by retail investors. With the market falling, most of even large exchanges could not cope with the influx of users and went offline. Industry giants such as Gemini, Kraken, and Coinbase have struggled to execute client orders, often simply canceling them.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed significant growth. On Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, it held above the $ 2 trillion mark, amounting to $ 2.07 trillion, which is 2.86% below the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

On Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 46,329. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of “digital gold” lost $ 24 billion, amounting to $ 870 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization increased by 0.45 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period was 42.35%.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

“Ether” has a great future, analysts keep repeating. Raoul Pal, an investor and former top manager of Goldman Sachs, said that despite the current volatility, the value of Ethereum (ETH) will soon reach $ 20,000. The reason for this, according to the expert, will be deflation and a huge amount of “ether” frozen for staking, which will greatly affect the supply. Note that on September 3, for the first time in history, a decrease in ETH in circulation was recorded. In commissions, a little more “ether” was burned than miners mined. In other words, the Ethereum network missed 353 ETH. On Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, the price of digital oil reached $ 3,405. Following the results of the past seven days, the value of the asset has lost 3.81%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time decreased by 0.09 percentage points and amounted to 19.39%.

3. Cordano (ADA).

This digital asset could have fallen much more, according to CoinGecko analysts. A significant milestone in development became a kind of parachute for Cordano, namely the full deployment of infrastructure for smart contracts in the main test network. Against the background of this news, the cost of ADA soared above $ 3, the fall from which was more or less comfortable and limited the number of panic selling. “We have finally updated the Cordano testnet by successfully deploying Plutus smart contracts. Currently, the focus is on final testing of components and exchange integration ahead of the Alonzo mainnet update, which is scheduled to activate on September 12th, ”the company said in a statement. Now the main focus will be on September 12, and the postponement of the main launch could play an extremely cruel joke against the backdrop of a falling market. On Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, the Cordano (ADA) price was $ 2.4. The value of this digital asset has fallen by 15619% over the past seven days, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 3.71%.

4. Binance Coin (BNB).

On Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 413.6. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency lost 13.82%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased, amounting to 3.37%.

5. Ripple (XRP).

As of Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 1.09. The fall for the week amounted to 8.4%. The share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by 0.12 percentage points to 2.49%.

6. Solana (SOL). Against the backdrop of the red-flooded market, Solana stood apart, a cryptocurrency offering decentralized solutions, including for exchanges, the centralized versions of which clearly cannot keep up with the growth of users. Solana quickly ascended the pedestal of the cryptocurrency rating, and even temporarily ousted Ripple (XRP), taking the 5th place for a short time. A more scalable, faster competitor to Ethereum (ETH) and developed by stellar companies like Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Apple, Intel, Dropbox, Solana (SOL) has become a real darling of investors. At the same time, not only retail, where it has a very large community, but also institutional ones, such as Andeersen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, which have invested more than $ 400 million in the developer Solana (SOL). On Wednesday evening, September 7, 2021, the cost of SOL was $ 155. 54. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the cost of this cryptocurrency soared 34.93%. At the same time, the share of Solana (SOL) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 2.21%.