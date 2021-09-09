Coulson Baker revealed that Megan Fox helped him overcome drug addiction

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

30-year-old Colson Baker, better known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, has repeatedly admitted that 34-year-old lover Megan Fox has greatly changed his life. As it turned out, with the advent of Megan, Coulson not only finally learned what true love is, but was also able to get rid of his addiction to drugs.

The rapper frankly spoke about this in a conversation with his friend Dave Franco on the pages of Interview. According to the rapper, Megan did a lot to help him get rid of addiction, and now it is thanks to her that he does not use drugs.

Currently, the drug I choose is happiness and commitment to art, rather than submission to vice, which I believed helped me create. I take steps to recover

– told Machine Gun Kelly.

The artist admitted that Megan Fox was by his side during the most difficult times, when he had withdrawal symptoms due to refusal to take illegal substances, and provided him with the necessary support:

It really helps when there is a person who sits next to you on the darkest nights, when you break out in sweat and cannot understand why you are so deeply immersed in your own thoughts, and distracts you by offering to look at everything in perspective.

Colson clarified that Megan was not the only person on his path to a drug-free life. The rapper also thanked for the support of his close friend Travis Barker, who also once was able to refuse to take illegal substances and from his own experience knew how hard it is for Colson:

This is very different from communicating with a priest or something like that, where I am like: “But how can you help me? It’s easy for you to say that I will go through everything when you yourself did not face such an obstacle!” While Travis understood and felt everything, because he himself once stopped taking drugs.

We will remind that the rumors about the romance of Megan Fox and Colson Baker appeared in late spring, when the actress and her husband Brian Austin Green announced their separation after 10 years of marriage. Soon, Meghan and Coulson began to appear frequently in public together and confirmed their relationship. At the same time, the actress’s husband hoped to the last that he and Megan would be able to overcome the crisis and save the family. However, this never happened: recently, Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from Brian, from whom she has three sons.