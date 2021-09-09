Daughter Kim Kardashian criticized the behavior of the mother

Kim Kardashian shared a video in which she talked about the new cosmetic products of her brand. However, the 8-year-old daughter of the reality TV star North West did not like her mother’s manner of speech.

“Why do you speak differently?” – North was perplexed. Kardashian asked in response: “Where do I speak differently?”. “In your videos!” – said the girl, hinting at “blogging pronunciation.” “In my videos? I am the same person. I don’t speak differently, ”said the 40-year-old star.

“Do you guys think I speak differently when I talk about contouring?” – Kim asked relatives. Kardashian’s 9-year-old niece Penelope has confirmed this. North then mimicked Kim, “You guys! Today I got this new maaaask and these new bronzers. “

Note, in a recent interview, Kim Kardashian told MCs Kristen Bell and Monica Padman why the 2013 pregnancy had a significant impact on her self-esteem.

Recall, Kanye West (opens in a new tab) “> Kim and Kanye West have four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.