Deathloop Developers Announce System Requirements And Precise Launch Times

Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane have unveiled the system requirements for their roguelike shooter Deathloop and clarified the launch and preload times for the game itself.

As it became known, to run Deathloop on a PC at 1080p, 30 frames / s and minimum settings, you will need an Intel Core i5-8400 with 2.8 GHz, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB video card and 12 GB of RAM.

Minimum Requirements (1080p, 30fps, Low Graphics Settings)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit, version 1909);

processor: Intel Core i5-8400 with 2.8 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB);

RAM: 12 GB;

DirectX version: 12;

storage space: 30 GB (HDD).

Recommended requirements (1080p, 60fps, high graphics settings)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit, version 1909);

processor: Intel Core i7-9700K with 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB);

RAM: 16 GB;

DirectX version: 12;

storage space: 30 GB (SSD).

To enjoy all the technical delights of Deathloop (4K resolution, 60 fps, maximum graphics settings), users will already need a more serious configuration:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit, version 1909);

processor: Intel Core i9-10900K with 3.7 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB);

RAM: 16 GB;

DirectX version: 12;

storage space: 30 GB (SSD).

It is also reported that the PC version of Deathloop supports adjusting the field of view, camera shake, subtitles and graphics (more than a dozen parameters), ultra-wide monitors and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Preloading Deathloop will begin 48 hours prior to release on PS5 and September 12 at 8:00 p.m. PT on PC (Steam, Bethesda Launcher). The premiere will take place on September 14 at midnight (PS5) and at 3:00 Moscow time (PC).

Recall that the events of Deathloop unfold on the Black Reef Island, where the mercenary Colt Van gets stuck in a time loop. The hero will have to get out of the cycle, killing eight ideologists in one day.