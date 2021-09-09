Delta Exchange Launches Options Trading on Solana and Cardano | Blockchain24

Crypto derivatives platform Delta Exchange announced Wednesday that it has launched Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) futures trading, giving investors a new hotspot to leading altcoins.

Initial deployment of SOL and ADA call and put options will have daily maturities, with weekly and monthly maturities available at a later date, Delta said.

Options give owners the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a particular security at a specified price for a predetermined period of time. Call and put options are widely used in traditional markets, but have become more common in cryptocurrency markets.

Delta Exchange already provides options for trading options on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP (XRP), Bitcashpay (BCP) and Binance Coin (BNB). As Cointelegraph reports, the derivatives exchange launched several options products in mid-2020.

The cryptocurrency derivatives market has grown exponentially this year and traders are resisting regulatory action from the world’s financial authorities. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently announced that it is restricting derivatives trading for Hong Kong users due to local pressure. In the United States, Commodity Futures Trading Commission officials have pledged their support for wider adoption in relation to cryptocurrency-based derivatives.

After a lull in mid-summer, options trading volume increased significantly in August as crypto markets rebounded significantly. By mid-August, open interest in bitcoin options had more than doubled from the annual low set at the end of June.

A study by CoinMarketCap found that derivatives accounted for 55% of the total cryptocurrency market by December 2020. The growth of platforms such as FTX, Bybit and Delta suggests that derivatives may account for a larger percentage of the total market.