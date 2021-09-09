Diablo 2 Player 15 Years Apologized To A Friend For Stealing Equipment | Games

Bmarsh3:

“During the golden days of Diablo II, I played it with a buddy called Phoenix who we met online. We regularly played together and traded in equipment. Times were good and I was shit. We knew each other’s logins so that we could do something while the other was offline, and in the end I took some of his equipment. It was a stupid and damn immature thing to do.

Of course, he found out about it, and I lost my friend. I didn’t have the opportunity to tell him that I learned this and many other life lessons. So in case you’re here reading this, I want to apologize. Hope you are doing well and still playing Diablo. You were a good guy, and I still remember this wrong, even though it’s been over 15 years. “