Display, camera, battery, price: new details about the iPhone 13

What do we know about the iPhone 13? Almost everything. Design, hardware characteristics, new body colors, price – we know enough to get a clear impression of the upcoming novelty. Not that any details would shock us. However, now we can almost certainly know what to count on and what not. For example, we no longer have any doubts that Apple plans to reduce the notch in the screen and increase the battery capacity of future smartphones. However, this is not all the innovations that Cupertino has planned for new products.

Developer Max Weinbach, who periodically publishes credible plums, has revealed new data on iPhone 13… He shared a selection of new product details that include some pretty noteworthy technical details that will allow you to more clearly imagine the upcoming devices and determine now whether or not to fork out for them.

How the iPhone 13 will change

Retail iPhone 13 prices will remain unchanged. Smartphones will cost exactly the same as the iPhone 12, despite the increase in the purchase price of processors.

will remain unchanged. Smartphones will cost exactly the same as the iPhone 12, despite the increase in the purchase price of processors. iPhone 13 mini will be able to offer at least one additional hour of battery life … But not by increasing the battery capacity, but by the energy efficiency of the processor.

will be able to offer at least one additional … But not by increasing the battery capacity, but by the energy efficiency of the processor. iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will receive a display with support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, this mode will not work in all use cases.

with support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, this mode will not work in all use cases. iPhone 13 Pro Max will receive a battery 18-20% more compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is necessary in order not to lose autonomy due to the 120 Hz display.

Battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro may be lower than the iPhone 12 Pro due to the increased power consumption of the 120Hz display.

may be lower than the iPhone 12 Pro due to the increased power consumption of the 120Hz display. IPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Displays will automatically lower the refresh rate in power saving mode and some other usage scenarios.

will automatically lower the refresh rate in power saving mode and some other usage scenarios. The main iPhone 13 cameras will be able to capture 15% more light thanks to new sensors, and ultra wide-angle – 40%.

will be able to capture 15% more light thanks to new sensors, and ultra wide-angle – 40%. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will continue to offer a number of technical advantages over the iPhone 13 Pro, essentially being the most advanced model in the lineup.

Camera of all iPhone 13 will receive support for cinematic portrait video mode. It will use electronic image stabilization.

will receive support for cinematic portrait video mode. It will use electronic image stabilization. Night mode will receive an additional add-on for shooting the starry sky, which will automatically sharpen, correct shadows and slightly improve the color gamut.

What will be the Apple Watch 7

As you can see, the list is quite impressive. Thanks to him, we really learned a lot of what used to be left behind the scenes. Yes, we were aware that Apple was planning to add batteries to some of the iPhone 13s, but we didn’t know which models would be affected by this upgrade. Or, say, we have heard about the possible plans of the company to increase iPhone 13 retail prices due to the increase in the purchase price of the A-series processors. However, now you can be practically sure that no rise in price will occur, and the prices will remain the same.

However, this is not all. In addition to the iPhone 13, Weinbach managed to find out a few things about the new AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7:

Apple Watch Series 7 the most significant battery life upgrade in the history of the line awaits. The developer did not specify how long the watch will work without recharging, but made it clear that now their autonomy will be measured not by hours, as before, but by days, like the main competitors. This is great news, given that many Apple Watch users often didn’t even live until the evening, especially if they had to process a lot of incoming information like calls and notifications.

AirPods 3 will indeed be somewhere between AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, Weinbach says. The novelty will receive a case that is very close in appearance to the Pro-model, but the headphones will not receive silicone ear cushions and will remain in-ear. Therefore, their sound will be at the level of the second generation model with slightly “twisted” bass and low frequencies. That is, you should not count on a serious upgrade. The good news is that AirPods 3 will receive a 20% more capacious battery than AirPods 2.