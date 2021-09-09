DJI OM 5 Selfie Stick Gimbal Introduced – Wylsacom

DJI has unveiled the fifth generation of Osmo Mobile. The main innovation is the built-in selfie stick, which adds a couple more use cases.

The stabilizer has become more compact than the previous generation. It can be easily hidden in a small bag. Comes with a tripod that can also be used as an extension handle. Weight 290 grams.

The built-in selfie stick is something that many have been missing. Such a stabilizer will be enough for most to capture the best moments of the trip, and the device will be useful for bloggers as well.

The smartphone is attached to a special clip, which has become larger. The clamp is attached to the stabilizer with magnets. Such a mechanism appeared in the previous generation, and it is much more convenient than a one-piece construction: if someone calls you, then you do not need to stretch the mount – just pull it harder.

In the object tracking system ActiveTrack 4.0, the algorithms have been improved: even if the object turns to the side, turns around or is temporarily blocked, the smartphone will continue shooting and will not go crazy.

Complete with stabilizer magnetic mount, small tripod, charging cable, strap and cloth carrying case. The DJI OM 5 is available in light gray and light pink for $ 159.

For 59 dollars (about 4,300 rubles), you can buy a magnetic mount with two LEDs for taking pictures of yourself in the dark. But why the MagSafe mounts did not appear is a mystery. It would be convenient, and besides, many manufacturers have proven that magnets can hold a smartphone very tightly.