DJI Unveils Osmo Mobile 5 – Smartphone Gimbal with Telescopic Handle

DJI has released Osmo Mobile 5, a smartphone stabilizer that can also function as a monopod for selfies thanks to its telescopic handle. The new gimbal has become noticeably lighter and smaller than previous models, but at the same time the battery life of the device has been more than halved.

A hallmark of the previous Osmo Mobile 4 was the introduction of magnetic mounts for the smartphone. The magnetic clip has been improved this year to improve usability with large smartphones. Unfortunately, the long-awaited support for Apple MagSafe magnet compatibility never arrived.

Osmo Mobile features improved gimbal motors and a new smart Shotguides feature. The stabilizer scans the shooting location and gives the user up to 30 helpful tips for recording video in the current environment. The captured videos can be joined together in the proprietary DJI Mimo app.

Osmo Mobile 5 boasts improved face recognition and tracking. Of course, the new product received all the modes and functions available for the Osmo Mobile 4. Unfortunately, the operating time of the device was reduced to 6 hours and 20 minutes, compared to 15 hours for the previous model. The Osmo Mobile 5, which will be available in white and gray, also features a new DJI Fill Light Phone Clamp accessory that replaces the standard magnetic clip with built-in selfie light.

With the release of the Osmo Mobile 5, DJI has renamed the older model Osmo Mobile SE. The new product will cost $ 159, while the Osmo Mobile SE, which provides 15 hours of battery life, can be purchased for $ 119.