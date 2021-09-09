Djokovic reached the semifinals of the US Open :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

In the quarterfinals, tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini. In the 1/2 finals, the Serb will play with the representative of Germany Alexander Zverev

Serb Novak Djokovic became the last semifinalist of the US Open Tennis Championships (US Open). In the quarterfinal match, he defeated the Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The duel between Djokovic and Berrettini ended with a score of 5: 7, 6: 2, 6: 2, 6: 3. In the semifinals, the 34-year-old first racket of the world will play with German Alexander Zverev (number four in the rating). Russian Daniil Medvedev (2) will compete for reaching the final with Canadian Felix Auger-Alyassim (12).

The US Open is the last of the season’s most prestigious Grand Slam series. It is taking place in New York and will end on September 12th. Prize fund – $ 57.5 million

Djokovic has won three previous Grand Slam tournaments in 2021 – Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. In case of victory at the US Open, the Serb will become the third tennis player in history to win the Grand Slam. Earlier four tournaments of the highest category in one season were won by American Don Budge (1938) and Australian Rod Laver (1962, 1969).

In total, Djokovic has 20 victories in Grand Slam tournaments and 85 wins in ATP competitions.