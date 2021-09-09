Domenicali: In 2022, the sprint will be held in three stages

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and President of Formula 1, approached the Italian fans and invited them to the race in Monza, as the organizers recently complained about the low demand for tickets.

“I hope the information about poor sales is not objective, and people will react with enthusiasm to the Italian Grand Prix, because the teams are also waiting for this,” Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Domenicali as saying. – The race at Monza has always been a special event for everyone, no matter who you are rooting for.

Race weekends have been great this year in countries where the public was allowed to race, from Silverstone to Zandvoort. The restrictions associated with the pandemic differ from country to country, and Monza was allowed to fill the stands by 50%, but ticket sales started too late.

I would like the glorious history of Monza to continue in the future. Together with the organizers of the Grand Prix, we are discussing what needs to be done to make the interest in it grow again. It is impossible to imagine Formula 1 without Monza, but racing is also a business, and in order to conduct them economically, they must be a profitable business.

In addition, the role of Ferrari is very important – when this team starts winning again, you can count on a powerful positive effect. The enthusiasm that the brand generates among fans around the world is a factor extremely important for Formula 1. Today, the battle for victory in the championship is led by drivers from Mercedes and Red Bull, but when Ferrari returns to the group of leaders, everyone will benefit from it.

Now we are witnessing a very interesting championship, and I hope that the confrontation between Hamilton and Verstappen will continue until the last race. Lewis won his first title in 2008, and is now fighting for the eighth. He has many different interests and is not afraid to speak out on topical social issues.

The racers are our property, this fully applies to Max, thanks to whom all the Dutch have become his passionate fans, and to Lando Norris, and to George Russell, because they also managed to fall in love with the British public. Now the question of the future of Antonio Giovinazzi, the only Italian in Formula 1, is being decided, because Nic de Vries and Guan Yu Zhou also claim a place in Alfa Romeo.

China has huge commercial potential, but Antonio is a great racer. You can imagine what choice I would have made based not only on personal preferences, but also from professional considerations. “

Domenicali said a few words about the qualifying sprint, which is already the second time included in the program of the racing weekend: “After the first experiment at Silverstone, the qualifying sprint returns to Monza, and then we will repeat it in Brazil. The direction is right, in 2022 we plan to include 23 races in the calendar, and this weekend format will be in a third of them, because this increases the level of unpredictability.

Formula 1 is doing well, we managed to attract the attention of a young audience, we feel the interest of new promoters and car manufacturers. Carmakers appreciated that championship teams were moving on tight budgets. We have already set a course for the development of hybrid technologies and the use of biofuels. A regular meeting with representatives of carmakers will take place in Monza, at which we will discuss the transition to a new generation of engines. “

Answering the question whether the consequences of the pandemic could affect any of the remaining races of the season, Domenicali stressed: “We are trying to protect ourselves from such troubles as much as possible, because now there is a fight for the championship title. The Mayor of São Paulo assured us that all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the race in Brazil takes place with full stands. As for the stage in Qatar, this option is being discussed, but I will be able to answer more precisely next week. “