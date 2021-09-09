Down with the excess: Kylie Jenner made a short haircut

Kylie Jenner

22-year-old Kylie Jenner is very fond of experimenting with hair, but most often prefers to conduct them with wigs. She probably tried on hair of all colors: a few years ago, her special passion was colored wigs. However, now the creator of the Kylie Cosmetics brand has decided to change the length of her real hair.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian published footage from the hairdresser in the story and told the followers that she had cut her hair. According to the star, stylist and hairdresser Jesus Guerrero, with whom she has been working for about a year, pushed her to transform without a wig.



Kylie Jenner last week



…and now





It was Guerrero who was responsible for Jenner’s hair in the advertising shoot for the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi collection. Last summer, he came up with the idea of ​​braiding Kylie’s hair in a braid for her vacation photos, and also helped create her image for the Forbes shoot.

Was Kylie right today when she listened to his advice for a haircut?

