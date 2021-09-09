England footballers booed during kneeling in Poland :: Football :: RBC Sport

The incident occurred before the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The players of the Polish team did not get up on their knees

Photo: Global Look Press



England players bowed their knees ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier away match against Poland and were booed by fans. The video was posted on Twitter by the football edition Derniers Defenseurs.

The match Poland – England took place in Warsaw on Wednesday evening and ended in a 1: 1 draw. Before the starting suite, the English footballers knelt in the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The players of the Polish national team did not get up on their knees. At the same time, the team captain Robert Lewandowski, during the whistle of the audience, pointed to the Respect patch, which was on the sleeve of his shirt.

Athletes kneel in support of Black Lives Matter ahead of many sporting events. The movement arose after the death of African American George Floyd in the US state of Minneapolis in May 2020. During the arrest, the policeman used a strangulation technique, after which Floyd died in the hospital.

The national teams of England and Poland play in Group I. After six matches, the British are in first place (16 points), the Poles are in third (11).