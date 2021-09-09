England lost first points in World Cup 2022 qualifier

In the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, the teams of Poland and England met.

Game protocol

The England national team arrived in Warsaw to close the questions on the group winner. The Three Lions won five times in the first five rounds and the second victoria over the Poles, who were five points behind, finished the fight 99 percent. However, the struggle turned out to be serious. Both teams had a great September. Poland won two matches with a score of 11: 2 (although the opponents were San Marino), the British won with a total score of 8: 0 (here the opponents were Andorra).

As expected, the best forces came out at the start. Kane and Lewandowski are at the forefront of the attack, Krykhovyak and Grilish are in the midfield, if, of course, here you can already appeal with equal characters. Southgate has a chic midline: Rice, Phillips, Grealish, Mount, Sterling. But at the Warsaw stadium, they did not shine at all. Yes, we took control of the ball. Yes, they methodically rocked the Polish defense. But it turned out pretty sterile.

Many races and innings from Sterling, Kane caught balls, but could not turn around, and constant pauses killed the pace of the match. It was in such a very tough struggle that the match between Poland and England took place. The Three Lions were in control of the situation, but did not express it in any real threats. In 65 minutes, only one shot on target of Wojciech Szczęsny, and only one dangerous moment, as different as the outcome of this minute. Shaw filed for Maguire, he extended it to Sterling – Raheem, with a light touch, ferried the ball into the post.

This was the first moment when spectators at the National stadium could throw up their hands. More precisely, exhale that their team did not miss. The owners themselves attacked very rarely and mostly harmless. They crossed over to someone else’s half of the field, where they were abruptly cowardly and returned to their goal. And the Poles paid for their excessive cowardice. Kane received the ball from Walker, moved forward a little and from 23 meters powerfully snapped into the corner – 0: 1.

The Polish national team in the end put a little pressure and could equalize when Pickford recklessly jumped out of the gate and made the ball unsuccessfully. Sviderski put himself under attack, the ball bounced on target from him, but Jordan caught up, correcting his own mistake. The guests were lucky then, but England did not keep the winning score, conceding in stoppage time. Lewandowski caught the rebound, threw it on the far post from the left edge, and Damian Szymanski jumped over Shaw, breaking past Pickford – 1: 1. Fighting draw in Warsaw, England’s first point loss in World Cup 2022 qualifiers.