Ethereum fees skyrocket | Blockchain24

This time it looks like it was due to two different reasons – the market crash and the expected release of the new NFT collection.

Ethereum Fees Highest Since May

Ethereum network fees have surged again, increasing by about 300% in a day. YCharts data shows it was at its highest level yesterday since late May.

The average Ethereum fee was fixed at $ 21.29 on September 7.

The whole community took notice of this, and many argued that there were competitive networks offering much cheaper alternatives.

What caused the surge in ETH fees?

At the heart of ETH’s high fees can be two things. Immediately, and what seems like a more obvious explanation, there was a market crash that happened the other day.

Long and short positions worth more than $ 2.5 billion were erased in a matter of hours. This happened when bitcoin fell below $ 43K and Ethereum fell to almost $ 3K.

A similar event causes panic among sellers. People are flooding exchanges, including decentralized ones like Uniswap, in an attempt to sell their assets and prevent further losses. This, in turn, increases the number of requests for transactions and increases the ETH fees. This happens every time there is a sudden movement in any direction.

Another event took place, which may also be the reason for the high fees. The pre-sale of the NFT project called “Sevens” ended on September 7th. Many users reported that they had to pay extremely high gas fees to process the transaction, while many of them also complained that they lost a lot of gas and the transaction failed anyway.