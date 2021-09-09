“Even if you entrust the Russian national team to Gregg Popovich or Zeljko Obradovic, nothing will change,” says Sergei Elevich – Basketball

Honored coach of Russia Sergei Elevich believes that the problem of the Russian national team is not in the head coach, but in the absence of strong players.

“The problem of the Russian national team is far from the figure of the head coach. He just has nowhere to take players. Eight Russian clubs play in the VTB United League. In each of them, 50-60 percent of the composition is legionnaires. Thus, the mentor has a choice of only 50-55 players. Many of them are not ready to come to the national team due to their age, basketball players from the clubs participating in the Euroleague are not available in the qualifying competitions.

The national team has to take people on a leftover basis, look at the candidates in Superleague-1 and youth teams. Until we have our own championship of 16-18 teams, as in Italy, Spain, Germany or Greece, we will not have a strong national team. Even if you entrust the national team to Gregg Popovich or Zeljko Obradovic, nothing will change. Where will they get the material for their concept? They will face the same problems as Bazarevich.

Another thing is that clubs are interested in successfully performing in European competitions, and not in developing their own players and coaches. I am the director of the high school of coaches. Every year we release decent personnel, but they have nowhere to work. There are few teams in Russia, and VTB United League clubs rely on foreigners.

Moreover, all the assistants to the head coach are also foreigners. This is not the case in any European country. You can take one of your assistants, but the rest must be local and learn from you.

Unfortunately, we do not have the protection of our own personnel. And in terms of his qualities, Bazarevich is a very good specialist. It is my firm belief that if he agrees to continue working, then I will support him. Zoran Lukic? That’s funny. We have our own trainers, why are we always trying to find a magician among foreigners? ” – conveys the words of the expert “Sport-Express”.

The RBF Coaching Council, which includes Sergei Elevich, will have to consider the list of candidates for the post of head coach of the national team and in mid-September submit its recommendations to the executive committee of the organization.

