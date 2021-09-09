Experts explain the reasons for the weak game of the Russian national team with Malta

The victory over Malta formally brought the Russian team three points and strengthened its position in Group H, but the game itself turned out to be extremely nervous for the national team. In many ways, Karpin’s wards were lucky: several times formal outsiders created scoring chances at Guilherme’s goal.

About the game

The famous Soviet footballer Valery Masalitin said that the Russian team was not ready for the match.

08 September 13:45

He noted that the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin did not have time to prepare, and the 4-3-3 scheme, according to which the national team played, was new and not very clear for many players.

“There was pressure in places, which led to the first goal. But what is pressure? This is the interaction of all players, including the goalkeeper. If it fails, there will be problems somewhere – these problems have been taken advantage of by Malta. In the first half we almost got into an empty net, in the second we came out well – Guilherme helped out. They tried to put pressure.

The 4-3-3 scheme implies control of the ball, and, unfortunately, our possession was problematic. The guys did not open and position themselves correctly, plus their technical equipment leaves much to be desired. Still, you can give a pass to your own at 5-7 meters, I’m not talking about long passes.

Plus the lack of your own moments. The last pass, through, vertical passes – out of ten, nine we gave the ball to someone else’s player. We cannot establish a process that is very effective under this scheme, ”Masalitin emphasized.

Also, the ex-player of CSKA Moscow expressed the opinion that the team’s mentor was too clever with the flanks.

“All the same, it was necessary to initially put Samoshnikov on the left flank and Karavaev on the right. Because players often gathered in the left zone – Zakharyan, Miranchuk moved there to receive a pass. And, as always, Karavaev was very active. They all gathered on the left, and the attack could not continue, ”he noted.

Former Lokomotiv and CSKA goalkeeper Valery Novikov admitted that he liked the game of the Maltese team, but the Russian players played at their level. The ex-player noted that the team, of course, took three points, but then it will be more difficult – there are matches with Slovenia and Slovakia ahead.

“We scored the first goal – if the defender hadn’t made a mistake there, it is still unknown what would have happened. But we scored successfully, and then we played as best we could.

Nothing outstanding, but football has always been the main result. Only further – Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia will be a snack. Nothing rosy, ”Novikov said.

Also, the Soviet goalkeeper shared his opinion on the number of injuries in the team, which complicated the rotation of the squad for Karpin.

08 September 13:54

“We’ve lost seven players to injury, but how many teams do we have in the Premier League? Enough. Remember: in Soviet times, players could be attracted from each team of the major league, there was a lot of competition. Of course, leading players like Blokhin were difficult to replace. Otherwise, if one or two players dropped out, there was a worthy replacement. Now there are seven, but we have a lot of players. There must be worthy footballers who could replace the injured. Judging by yesterday’s game, the players are not joining very well instead of the eliminated ones. However, the most important thing is the result, ”he concluded.

Former president of Moscow Lokomotiv Nikolay Naumov was disappointed with the game. In his opinion, the fight with a formally weaker opponent was almost equal.

“Very unpleasant [впечатления от игры]… And a number of players dropped out of the game, and the tactical scheme was not visible. In addition to the pressure, which was really successful for ours, I saw nothing more tactical, and this is very bad. The most important thing is that there is no understanding of each other in the team. There are a lot of mistakes, ball losses. All this led to the fact that the game fell to pieces. We did not create a single dangerous moment at the gates of Malta, with the exception of a goal that they brought themselves and a penalty. And we had a moment when they almost scored into our empty net, when Kuzyaev made a mistake when transferring to Guilherme and when the goalkeeper helped out. We could have scored two goals. The impressions are not very good, but the result is normal, it suggests that we can still continue to fight for the World Championship, ”he stressed.

About Karpin

According to Masalitin, it is not the head coach that needs to be criticized after such nondescript games, but the players themselves and the clubs that train them – both technically and tactically. He also noted that Karpin received seven players who were eventually injured.

“We have assembled a national team – it is necessary to form a positive microclimate and develop standards during this period. We saw them in the last game – some attempts, at least. But the team is also on the move – flights, recovery activities. What are the claims to Karpin? Did he come out and play? He did not go through the training camp with them for a month and a half.

Karpin is a maximalist, and, of course, he himself is unhappy with this game. There must be a two-way street, so that he can be responsible for something, and the club too.

For example, Zakharyan plays excellently at Dynamo, he is comfortable there. Here in two games he did not show himself so brightly. The national team has slightly different requirements, other players. I mean there was no full interaction. The players were gathered, but there was no team. Everyone played not as they should, but as best they could at the moment. So why criticize? The team is still fighting for a ticket to the championship. Naturally, both Karpin and we all do not want to see such football. But what can be done in such a period? Is he a wizard? He pulled out his wand, and the team began to play, began to interact? Clubs should help the national team – so that Karpin could hear them and be heard, ”Masalitin expressed his opinion.

Naumov noted that Karpin had practically no time to prepare the national team, since the team hardly trained, instead they are recovering from the games. It was the lack of time that prevented the specialist from communicating his thoughts and schemes to the players.

“Theoretically, it can be done, but it needs to be consolidated in practice, for which there was no possibility. Therefore, I would not blame Karpin for such a game. Any other new coach who came in would not have played better. A new team is being created, many players have not played with each other, so this inconsistency is natural. Whether it will be possible to improve the game by the October matches is a question, ”said the ex-president of the“ railroad workers ”.

About future

Novikov, speaking about the upcoming fights, noted that now Karpin will have more time to prepare.

“We are now working on the result, because the task is to reach the final part of the world championship. We take glasses – good. And then we will look. Karpin will have time to prepare for the next game, the opponent will be tough. It will be necessary to build the game in such a way as to play for the result again and take three points. Karpin himself knows better what’s what. We need to prepare. The most important thing is to take points and work for the result that the whole country hopes for, ”he concluded.

Naumov stressed that it is almost impossible to take first place in the group, and the second position does not guarantee access to the World Championship, since play-offs are to be played, and the opponents in other groups are very serious.

08 September 00:00

“If we want to live in optimism, in joy, then we can say that we will pass Slovenia and Slovakia and fight the Croats. In fact, the situation is extremely difficult for our team. It is clear that we will not take the first place, even if we beat the Slovenes and Slovaks. Since the additional indicators of the Croats will clearly be better than ours, so a draw in Zagreb will not suit us. It is almost impossible to beat Croatia away, which means we will take second place and get into the play-offs. I watched all the groups, and each has two very strong teams. It will be extremely difficult with any of them, and we are unlikely to win.

Maybe we’ll only fight with Finland. And in the rest there are Germany and Poland, Italy and Switzerland. Which one can we replay? I am very worried whether we will go to Qatar or not, ”he summed up.