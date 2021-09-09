Experts fired Giovinazzi because of Mazepin’s hashtag

Nikita Mazepin on the eve of the start of the Italian Grand Prix was again able to slightly excite both ordinary fans and experts. And this is not the first time that a publication on the athlete’s Instagram account has attracted attention.

In fact, the Russian pilot posted a story with the hashtag # NM99 and a winking emoticon. Since Antonio Giovinazzi is under the corresponding number in Formula 1, a number of journalists suggested that Mazepin was hinting at his imminent transition to the Alfa Romeo team. The relevant question was even asked to Gunther Steiner during the media session on Thursday. However, it turned out that the post on Instagram had nothing to do with events in the pilot market.

“First of all, 99 is the number under which I competed for quite a long time and won many victories,” explained the Haas racer, communicating with Russian journalists on the eve of the start of the weekend in Monza. – Besides, I was born in 1999. And the publication had nothing to do with racing itself.

I collaborated with a health tracking company. I passed a special fitness test – and showed 99 points on it. This is either the maximum, or very, very close to the maximum result. I marked this fact with a hashtag ”.

