Fasel assessed the chances of NHL players to get to the Beijing Olympics

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIFH) Rene Fasel believes that the players of the National Hockey League (NHL) will take part in the Beijing Olympics. He announced this to the Sport 24 portal.

“I would bet that they will come to the Olympics. If there is a tiny chance for all NHL players to play at the Olympics, then we need to cling to it. The next Olympics will only be in 2026, it will take a long time, a whole generation of players will leave who did not play at the Olympics, ”Fasel said.

He also noted that the pandemic is a big test. “We don’t know if the whole league will play. The NHL is a business with $ 5 billion in turnover. We must understand that they have already closed and experienced financial problems, ”Fasel said.

He also noted that players in the NHL want to show themselves at the Olympics.

The Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022. The NHL and the players’ union agreed to release the hockey players to the tournament, but the league has the right to withdraw from participation a month before the start of the Games.