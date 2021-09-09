Fashion Pleated Skirts 2020: Friends Jennifer Aniston Mini Kilt | Vogue Ukraine

It rarely happens that cartoon characters become the standards of style. But, as we’ve all seen, anything can happen in 2020. For example, Daria Morgendorffer, the sardonic teen star of the MTV animated series Daria of the late 1990s, became a fashion icon with her unchanging image. It consists of massive lace-up boots, a jacket with a collar and the main item of the new decade, which is now loved by almost everyone – the mini kilt.

Frame from the cartoon “Daria”

Despite the fact that streetstyle reports of the past fashion month were not so saturated due to the pandemic, one clear leader still appeared in Instagram trends – the legendary mini-kilt of the 1990s, especially adored by fans of the movie “Clueless” and the TV series ” Friends”.

Jennifer Aniston in Friends, Season 1, Episode 19

Stacy Dash and Alicia Silverstone in Clueless, 1995

For example, Los Angeles-based fashion influencer Alyssa Coscarelli showed off her look in a Le Kilt plaid skirt, which she paired with a cropped cardigan and vintage Helmut Lang cowboy boots. Meanwhile, at Paris Fashion Week, fans of Coperni (including actress Maisie Williams) showcased how to wear the label’s fall answer to this summer’s trendy tennis skirt. The Game of Thrones star deftly played with the mini-kilt in the best traditions of the 21st century, wearing it with a leather blazer.

The nostalgic escapism does not end there. After all, this is the season to experiment with “creative interpretations” of the historic plaid kilt and rediscover stockings and tights (check out the Gucci-branded tights, which are in great demand).

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, 1993

Also worth remembering is another 1990s fashion icon, Tatiana Ali from The Prince of Beverly Hills, who demonstrated how to perfect the retro chic style of a mini kilt by adding a pager to the belt. The famous shot of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in Vivienne Westwood on the steps of the Natural History Museum in London in 1993 will also be a good reference.

Tatiana Ali, 1990s

However, the mini kilt’s return isn’t just another kitsch. Designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena are the duo behind London-based label Chopova Lowena that is raising the bar when it comes to sustainable fashion. It’s not every day that Vogue describes a fledgling brand as a “phenomenon” (the couple had great success right after the end of the Central Saint Martins MA program), but these two fit the bill perfectly. Their interpretation of the pleated kilt reflects the Chopova family’s connection to Bulgarian folklore, with kitchen hangings, traditional costumes and lace napkins among the materials they used in their Spring / Summer 2021 collection. Consider their ingenious design a worthwhile step towards a more significant fashion industry.

Chopova Lowena Spring-Summer 2021

Lyrics: Julia Hobbs