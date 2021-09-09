first smartphones with new MediaTek chips

Today in India, Realme has held its event dedicated to the release of new products. The company continues to add to the Realme 8 series and today unveiled two smartphones: Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G. They received chips from MediaTek, capacious batteries and a dynamic memory expansion function that allows you to offload some of the data to storage in order to free up RAM.

As expected, Realme 8s 5G became the first smartphone with Dimensity 810 with a peak frequency of 2.4 GHz and a Mali-G57 video accelerator. The smartphone has 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 128 GB flash drive, a 6.5-inch IPS display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and FullHD + resolution.

The battery capacity of the Realme 8s 5G is 5000 mAh and can be quickly recharged via the USB Type-C port at 33W. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels and three image sensors 64 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 2 megapixels (macro) + 2 megapixels (portrait) were installed on the back. There is support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G and the operation of the device is controlled by the Android 11 operating system with the Realme UI 2.0 shell.

Realme 8s 5G is available in two versions with 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB of memory for $ 245 and $ 270 respectively. The start of sales in India is scheduled for September 13th.

Realme 8i boasts a 6.6-inch IPS-screen with FullHD + resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display covers 90.8% of the front surface and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The company emphasizes that this is the first gadget with a 120 Hz screen in its price segment.

The front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels, and the main camera of the Realme 8i offers three sensors: 50 megapixels (Samsung S5KJN1, f / 1.8) + 2 megapixels (monochrome sensor, f / 2.4) + 2 megapixels (macro lens, f / 2.4). A 12nm Helio G96 chip is installed under the hood of the smartphone, which works in tandem with 4/6 GB of RAM. The device has 64/128 GB of permanent memory, a 5000 mAh battery with fast 18-watt charging and a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Realme 8i will be on sale on September 14 in two versions: 4/64 GB – $ 190 and 6/128 GB – $ 215.

Source: gsmarena