For the monument to Salavat Yulaev in Ufa, they offered to create a “shadow” for 7 million :: Bashkortostan :: RBK

Photo: Marat Akhmetshin / Facebook



In Ufa, in the event of the dismantling of the monument to Salavat Yulaev, it was proposed to install an art object “The Shadow of Salavat”. This initiative was put forward by the entrepreneur and philanthropist Marat Akhmetshin. The art object was developed in collaboration with the sculptor Ruslan Nigmatullin, according to the plans, it will imitate the shadow cast by the sculpture. The cost of implementing the idea is estimated at 6-7 million rubles, the expenses are ready to be paid by the Museum of Contemporary Art, created in Ufa by Akhmetshin.

“The shadow is always flat, but from an architectural point of view, it is important to fill an art installation with volume. Initially, we assumed that it would be a flat structure on a foundation using the materials from which the pavements are built, they are quite long-lasting. But then they came to the understanding that it would be better to make a three-dimensional structure, so both metal and waterproof plywood can be used for it. I think it can cost from six to seven million rubles, ”said Marat Akhmetshin.

The head of the Bashkult Heritage Oleg Polstovalov, in a conversation with RBC Ufa, called the idea interesting. But, in his opinion, the art object does not have a very good name. “The direct association with the ‘shadow of Hamlet’s father’, in my opinion, makes the project controversial,” he said.

According to the Ufa architect Olga Savelyeva, the art object needs improvement, in particular, stylization would not hurt it: “The idea is interesting, but if we are talking about a shadow, then it should“ lie on the ground ”and not rise above it, otherwise it violates the laws of physics. If the “shadow” was raised above the ground, then it had to be stylized, to give it more exclusivity, because art objects do not imply direct naturalism. “

As RBC Ufa reported, in September the project for the preservation of the monument to Salavat Yulaev in Ufa passed the state historical and cultural expertise. The reconstruction project involves the temporary dismantling of an equestrian statue from a pedestal. The area adjacent to it was recommended to be closed for access by people, and the sculpture itself should be moved to the working site. The project provides for the replacement of “a third of the defective front left leg of the horse” – it will be re-cast from cast iron.

The mayor’s office of Ufa noted that with a partial dismantling of the monument, it is planned to restore it right on the territory of the square, so that “the townspeople and guests of the capital could see how it is being put in order.”