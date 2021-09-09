Forecasters told when warming will come to Tatarstan

For several days now, Tatarstan has been under the influence of the northern cyclone, average daily temperatures are 2-6 degrees below long-term values. Warming is expected early next week, when the republic will briefly fall into the warm sector of the Atlantic cyclone, the RT hydrometeorological center said.

On Friday, September 10, Tatarstan will be in the wavefront zone. Rainy weather will remain, fog is possible at night. At night, plus 7-12 degrees is expected, in the daytime – from 12 to 17 degrees.

Photo: “BUSINESS Online”

On Saturday, September 11, at night in the east of the republic there will still be light rains, the temperature will be from zero to plus 5 degrees, in some places frosts up to minus 1 degrees are possible. In the afternoon, the republic will find itself in a field of increased atmospheric pressure – precipitation is unlikely, and the temperature will rise to 11-16 degrees.

On Sunday, September 12, no significant precipitation is expected at night, plus 2-7 degrees is predicted, frost in places up to minus 1 degrees. In the afternoon, light rain is expected in the western regions of the republic, the air will warm up to 12-17 degrees.

At the beginning of next week, September 13-14, Tatarstan will briefly fall into the warm sector of the Atlantic cyclone moving along the northern latitudes. Light rain will fall in places. During the day it will get warmer up to 16-21 degrees.