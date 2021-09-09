Forza Horizon 5 Contributors Unveil 426 Cars – More to Come | Games

Playground Games has named 426 vehicles that will appear in Forza Horizon 5. A list of vehicles has been posted on a blog on the franchise’s official website.
Forza Horizon 5 developers have warned that the list is preliminary. Over the next few weeks, the game’s authors will be introducing new cars as well as manufacturers. In addition, Playground Games plans to add cars to the title after the release.
Forza Horizon 5 was announced at Microsoft’s E3 presentation. The title is slated for release on November 10 on PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X. Previously, the developers opened pre-orders for the game on the digital Steam store. The Russian price of the standard one turned out to be almost three times higher than the similar version of Forza Horizon 4.
R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
El Camino Super Sport 454
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck
De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
# 11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
# 14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
# 25 ‘Brocky’ Ultra4 Bronco RTR
# 2069 Ford Performance Bronco R ‘Welcome Pack’
Super Duty F-450 DRW PLATINUM
Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
GYMKHANA 10 Ford F-150 ‘Hoonitruck’
GYMKHANA 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A
GYMKHANA 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
GYMKHANA 10 Ford Focus RS RX
Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC “Cossie V2”
Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo
Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
Range Rover Velar First Edition
# 6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
# 24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
# 185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid
# 65 Rothsport Racing 911 ‘Desert Flyer’
# 37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
# 1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
# 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle