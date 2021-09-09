Forza Horizon 5 Contributors Unveil 426 Cars – More to Come | Games

Playground Games has named 426 vehicles that will appear in Forza Horizon 5. A list of vehicles has been posted on a blog on the franchise’s official website.

Forza Horizon 5 developers have warned that the list is preliminary. Over the next few weeks, the game’s authors will be introducing new cars as well as manufacturers. In addition, Playground Games plans to add cars to the title after the release.

Forza Horizon 5 was announced at Microsoft’s E3 presentation. The title is slated for release on November 10 on PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X. Previously, the developers opened pre-orders for the game on the digital Steam store. The Russian price of the standard one turned out to be almost three times higher than the similar version of Forza Horizon 4.