Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Samsung has unveiled a prototype display capable of displaying three-dimensional images. It is reported by the Korean edition of ET News.

The invention was presented by its subsidiary Samsung Display at an exhibition in Seoul. The prototype stretchable screen measures 13 inches. The display matrix can transform and bend in several directions. Thus, it reproduces 3D content on a two-dimensional screen.

Judging by the video, the matrix of the “display of the future” presented by the Korean corporation rises and stretches depending on the displayed content. As a demonstration of the technology, engineers showed a video of volcanic lava. “The screen is physically lifted and lowered, effectively creating a three-dimensional representation of the 2D content being shown,” the authors noted.

According to Samsung representatives, screens of this type can be used in wearable devices, devices of the Internet of Things (Internet of Things, IoT), smart cars. Also, a stretchable screen can be used to create smartphones for people with disabilities and low vision.

Samsung has shown its interest in concept screens in the past. In 2017, the company unveiled a prototype 9-inch stretch display that could bend in two directions.

Earlier, LG representatives talked about creating a flexible transparent material that is highly durable. The development is going to be used in the screens of folding smartphones.