Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Only one device of the iPhone 13 series will receive the function of increased frequency of displaying the picture. This is reported by the GizChina edition with reference to the MyDrivers report.

Media sources said that only the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a screen that will support operation at 120 hertz. The base models – iPhone 13 and 13 mini – and iPhone 13 Pro will only be able to operate at 60 hertz.

According to insiders, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max use similar LTPO panels from Samsung with support for 120 Hz. However, due to the fact that the iPhone 13 Pro has a less capacious battery, support for the described function was left only for the most important and expensive device in the series. In this regard, journalists questioned the real benefits of this option.

The report also states that when the display frequency boost function is active, the load on the battery increases. Therefore, in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the frequency will be switched by a special algorithm depending on the mode of use of the screen. This will increase the battery life.

Insiders first spoke about the main feature of the new Apple smartphones – the display of images with a high frequency – in December. The iPhone 13 series will be announced on September 14th.