Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Xiaomi will support a number of its smartphones for a long time. This is reported by the XDA Developers edition.

Representatives of the company announced that a number of smartphones of the brand will receive extended support with updates. Thus, flagship devices will receive updates to the Android OS three times – that is, once a year for three years. Security patches that fix critical bugs will be sent over a period of four years. The first devices to be included in the extended support program will be the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones. The announcement of the new devices is scheduled for September 15th.

“Thanks to the constant improvement of smartphone hardware, the life cycle of a smartphone is gradually increasing, which means that users do not need to replace their devices,” said Albert Shan, head of the product and technology department of Xiaomi. He noted that the company’s consumers will be able to own their phones for a longer period without having to replace them.

Xiaomi did not specify whether this practice will be extended to other smartphones of the brand. The company replied that they are currently considering this opportunity.

In August, Samsung announced that it would keep a number of its smartphones with updates for three years. This practice will primarily affect the flagship and sub-flagship models of the brand.