GeForce RTX 3000 Super and GeForce RTX 4000 will be released next year / News / Overclockers.ua

According to several informants at once, the updated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Super series on the Ampere architecture will be released in early 2022. The official announcement of the refresh series will take place at CES 2022 in early January. However, this exhibition promises to be loud for other announcements, including mobile Alder Lake-P chips, discrete Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, AMD processors and much more.

Nvidia is believed to have already started producing GPUs for the GeForce RTX 3000 Super. For pre-top video cards, a new GA103 video chip is being prepared with an approximate number of CUDA cores from 6000 to 9000 units.

Due to several modifications of GA103 with different number of computing units and 256-320-bit bus, the chip can be used in desktop and mobile cards. However, the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Super will still use the GA102 GPU, only with more cores and better performance through optimizations.

Insiders also provided additional information on Ampere’s successors, codenamed Lovelace, which form the GeForce RTX 4000 series. Unlike AMD’s promising multi-die designs in a single GPU, the Lovelace architecture will continue to use a monolithic design. Next-gen GPUs should be expected in October 2022, and this applies not only to Nvidia, but also AMD.

A source:

Videocardz