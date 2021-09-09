George Russell: I have no illusions

Two days ago, it was officially confirmed that George Russell will become the new partner of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. At the FIA ​​press conference in Monza, British rider Williams commented on the news, stressing that he understands how difficult it is to be a partner of the seven-time world champion, and he has no illusions about this.

George Russell: “It is very difficult to be Lewis’s partner, I have no illusions about that – we all know how strong he is. It was not by chance that he became a seven-time world champion. But the plus is that I will be able to learn from the best racer, especially since next year the new technical regulations will come into force, and Lewis and I will need to work closely together in fine-tuning the car.

The team will have to solve completely new tasks, while it is very important to work well and act together. I am very glad that I have to interact with Lewis – let’s see what we can achieve together.

This week we already had time to talk to him, he congratulated me and said that he was already waiting for the start of our cooperation. I can say the same, because being his partner is a great honor for me. Old photos appeared on social networks, taken when I was still very young and admired Lewis. Time has flown by incredibly quickly, and next year we will become partners.

Alex Albon will take my place in Williams – of course, I told the team whom I consider the most suitable candidate. The choice was between him and Nick de Vries – they both can do an excellent job, although, of course, each in their own way. In favor of Alex his experience speaks, he is an excellent racer.

It is clear that in Red Bull it was not easy for him, but I think that it only hardened him. Whatever he did, he always did everything very well, and I have no doubt that the atmosphere in Williams will be comfortable for him, he will show good results, and I am happy for him. ”