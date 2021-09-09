God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, Uncharted on PC – what did Sony show? – Gambling addiction

Sony held her presentation dedicated to games for PlayStation 5. All the most interesting we have collected in this article!

Remake Announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – a temporary PlayStation 5 exclusive! It is engaged Aspyr media – not BioWare…

Submitted by Project eve Is an action-adventure thriller set in the not-too-distant future on a shattered Earth, invaded by unknown enemies.

Creators Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsAs promised, they showed a bit of gameplay. The game will be released on March 25, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Coming to PS5 in Spring 2022 Forspoken – and this is how it looks. A story trailer with gameplay has been published.

Remastered Debut Trailer Published Alan wakedue out on October 5th – including PS4 and PS5.

Version Grand theft auto v for the next generation consoles will be released in March 2022.

Fresh gameplay trailer published GhostWire: Tokyo… The game will be released in the spring of 2022 on PS5 and PC.

We dropped in on the Sony show and “Guardians of the Galaxy“, Which will be released on October 26th.

Fresh trailer Bloodhunt Is a vampire battle royale that recently went into Early Access on PC and is coming soon to console.

Deathloop Coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th. In the meantime – a fresh video.

Gran turismo 7 will be released on March 4 on PS4 and PS5. This is reported by a fresh trailer.

Few smaller projects – trailers Kid a mnesia exhibition and Tchia…

Remastered Uncharted 4 and The lost legacy for PlayStation 5 and PC! Coming early 2022.

Wolverine will get his game Wolverine for PS5 – is engaged in the project Insomniac! A fresh teaser is attached.

The creative director of the project is Brian Horton, and the main leader – Cameron Christian… The latter was playing a game about Miles Morales.

AnnouncedSpiderman 2“With Venom as the antagonist! The game will be released in 2023.

And finally, we have a trailer for the sequel God of war with Kratos, Atreus and a bunch of creatures that the heroes have to defeat. And yes, the game got a subtitle Ragnarok…