Hartley – about 2: 5: Avangard had a lot of newcomers and had a strange preseason. We need time

Head coach of Avangard Bob Hartley summed up the results of the KHL regular championship meeting with Dynamo Moscow (2: 5).

“Congratulations to Dynamo on the victory, they played great today. We had a good first period, in the second the rival caught us a little, we dropped out of the pace of the game and in the third segment we were already two goals behind and tried to recoup. We also gave our opponents two-on-one opportunities, they played good combinations, and we had to pay with defeat. Dynamo has many skilled players, Shipachev alone is worth something. I think Vadim was the best player on the ice today.

Our preseason turned out to be rather strange, we have a lot of new guys, not all of them were in good shape. We have not yet entered our rhythm, it takes time. While we sometimes do not make the right decisions, but I am sure that the game of “Vanguard” will improve. We knew that there would be a period when something would go wrong, and just today we saw ice hockey atypical for Avangard, “Championship correspondent Lev Lukin reports.