“I am eager to start creating exciting games”: the head of PlayStation Studios explained the purchase of the studio Firesprite

List of internal studio gaming divisions of a corporation Sony continues to expand. Finnish team joined the platform holder earlier this year Housemarque and dutch studio Nixxes Software, but yesterday it became known about the purchase of the British team Firesprite…

In a conversation with the publication GamesIndustry.biz supervisor PlayStation Studios Hermann Hulst he reiterated that he is very selective in the choice of potential partners, being in search of the best and most promising game studios.

“The PlayStation Studios team is undoubtedly showing growth. But we are very selective in the choice of any partners. The studios in which we are interested must share our own values. They must strive to innovate, have the desire to develop, becoming the first-class developers. We do not buy other companies solely for the sake of numbers. Any acquisitions I want to continue to be very careful about. This is a determinant of our growth. Commitment to quality, shared values ​​and good partnerships are key. For example, Graham’s studio [Анкерса, Firesprite], known for her talents. I personally know their leadership team. But at the same time, their team also has a whole mass of highly qualified specialists, with whom I have not worked before, but now I am eager to start together to create new bright projects that we have been planning for a long time. This is a natural process where people come together and grow together as creators and artists. This is a very interesting job. Lead projects, talents and studios, developing together according to common guidelines, “explained Herman Hulst.

Firesprite studio managed to work with Sony above The playroom and The Playroom VR… The last big project of the team was VR horror The persistence, which later received a version without binding to virtual reality glasses.

Firesprite is a big studio, and Sony is likely to use it for big projects. Now it employs 250 people – more than, for example, in Rare or Rocksteady …

