“I have changed. There were mistakes due to youth. ” There are no main players in the national team, he must be ready for this “, says Valery Karpin:” Smolov said – Football

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin explained why Lokomotiv striker Fedor Smolov did not enter the field in the World Cup 2022 qualification match against Croatia (0: 0).

– Why did Smolov start playing from the second match? He still has an excellent segment.

– Yes, I talked to him before the phone call, we talked well. We talked to him about many moments that can happen in the national team – maybe play, maybe not. They talked about the fact that he can be the main player, and can come out as a substitute. Maybe I won’t call him. We talked about all these moments.

They talked about the fact that he must be ready for this if he wants to play in the national team. There are no major players in the national team. It all depends on the state. Now Fedya looks great, but this does not mean that he will be in the same shape in a month. If he is not in such a form, then in the national team, accordingly, he will not be.

I have such a vision. A person must be in good shape at their club to get into the national team. If a player was in good shape a month ago, this does not mean that in a month he should be in it.

We all talked about this with Fedya, he reacted absolutely normally. He said: “Georgievich, I have changed. Yes, there were mistakes in my youth, I understand that. I know where I’m going. The choice is yours, you are the coach, you decide. ” No problems at all, – said Karpin in the program “Football of Russia” on the channel “Russia 24”.

Smolov has 9 (7 + 2) points in 9 matches of the season. He scored and made 2 assists in 2 international appearances