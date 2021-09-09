“I have not seen this in Russia.” Kokorin said what surprised him in Fiorentina

Fiorentina’s Russian forward Alexander Kokorin talked about what surprised him in Fiorentina.

“It’s amazing here. I have never seen a training center like Fiorentina’s, where offices and classrooms are located in the same complex. So the management of the club is always with us. I’ve never seen this before. In Russia, a training center is one thing, but management offices is quite another. This is very nice. The chef also comes in and asks what you want to eat. It is amazing.

Florence is a beautiful and historic place. I think in Italy the fans are more fanatical about football. Every two or three days before the match they talk about football, and the same thing after the game.

Now I live in a new country, and when I have the opportunity, I like to see new cities. When I have time, I want to go to Venice. I want to learn Italian better. We have three dogs. There is one other thing in Italy that I think is great and that I have never seen before – the places where your dogs are washed. It seems that in Italy everyone has dogs – they love animals. In Russia, everything is different.

By the way, I don’t wear long sleeves because I’m cold. I just love wearing long sleeves! The weather in Italy is ideal, “- the official website of Fiorentina quotes Kokorin as saying.

Recall that Kokorin became a Fiorentina player on January 27, 2021, after moving from Spartak Moscow. The contract of the 30-year-old striker with the Italian club is valid until 2024, the transaction amount was € 4.5 million. In the 2020/2021 season, Alexander took part in four Serie A matches and did not score with effective actions.