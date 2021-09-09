In Ukraine, they shared their expectations from the match with Russia at the volleyball Euro :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to the President of the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine, the Russian national team does not need recommendations. Ukrainians should not get hung up on the opponent, but show character and tactical discipline, he is sure

The key role in the match between the national teams of Russia and Ukraine in the 1/8 finals of the European Volleyball Championship will be played by the character of the players and their self-confidence. This opinion was expressed by the President of the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine Mikhail Melnyk.

“The Russian national team does not need unnecessary recommendations, and the silver at the last Olympics clearly indicates its strength,” Melnik said.

He also noted that the teams will meet each other for the first time. “In my opinion, the character of the players, their self-confidence, courage and tactical discipline will play a huge role in the match,” said the head of the federation.

According to Melnik, the result of the game will depend on the Ukrainian athletes. “They just have to completely ignore who is on the other side of the grid: Russia means Russia. And that’s all! ” He added.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Ukraine will take place on September 11 in Gdansk, Poland.

The Russian team suffered only one defeat in five matches of the tournament, they failed to cope with Turkey (1: 3). At the same time, she beat the national teams of the Netherlands (3: 2), Finland (3: 1), Spain (3: 1) and North Macedonia (3: 0).

The Ukrainians did not cope with the national teams of Serbia (0: 3) and Poland (0: 3). At the same time, they beat the national teams of Greece (3: 2), Portugal (3: 2) and Belgium (3: 1).