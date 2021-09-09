Insider on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship: “Sometimes it feels like flirting”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

After breaking up with 44-year-old Angelina Jolie, 55-year-old Brad Pitt began to communicate with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston again. The couple had been on good terms before, but Jolie was clearly against her husband’s communication with his ex-wife. Now, according to sources, everything has changed.

Brad and Jen have a wonderful bond that can sometimes even seem like flirting. They love each other’s sense of humor and both have an infectious energy when together,

– said the insider.

This year, Pitt attended his ex-wife’s 50th birthday, as well as a Christmas party at Aniston’s house, which led fans to suspect the couple of a reunion. However, it seems that he still will not happen.

Their relationship is extremely platonic,

– say the insiders.

The very same Pitt questions about whether he is ready to resume a romantic relationship with Jen, only amuse.

Recall that Aniston and Pitt have been married for five years. While still married to the star of the series “Friends” (Friends), Pitt had an affair with Angelina Jolie, with whom he lived until 2016.

It took a while for Jen’s wounds to heal and Brad didn’t feel bad about leaving her. This is something that took both of them time and of course they are aware of the hysteria of the fans around them.

– concluded the insider.