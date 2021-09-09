Intel unveils Xeon E-2300 – Rocket Lake processors for entry-level servers

Intel introduced a series of entry-level Xeon E-2300 server processors, which are designed to create systems on motherboards with C252 and C256 chipsets and an LGA 1200 processor socket. Ten models of chips with four, six and eight cores, and the declared TDP index were presented from 65 to 95 watts.

The range of declared clock frequencies of the presented series of processors is from 2.6 to 5.1 GHz. The amount of cache memory, depending on the model, is from 8 to 16 MB. The Xeon E-2300 series processors deliver up to 17% performance gains over the previous generation Intel Xeon E, the company said. All models except Intel Xeon E-2324G and Xeon E-2314 support Hyper-Threading Technology.

All presented processor models work with dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory up to 128 GB and offer support for up to 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Support for 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes, eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gb / s), three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (20 Gb / s), and eight SATA III ports is provided by the Intel C250 series chipsets.

All processors in the series are tested for compatibility with the latest server operating systems, including Windows Server 2022. The manufacturer has announced hardware features for the chips to increase their reliability, including support for ECC memory, as well as Intel Server Platform Services and Intel Active Management Technology.