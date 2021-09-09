iPhone 13 will receive a space mode

Astrophotography Mode News entered from insider @PineLeaks.

“Night mode now recognizes when there are stars in the frame, and adjusts everything inside appropriately, – writes an insider on Twitter. – The new algorithm analyzes structures, sharpens and corrects shadows in night shots. “

Photo: rockycode.com

If this is true, then the iPhone 13 will be the first Apple smartphone to offer accessibility for taking pictures of the stars. Some Android smartphones already have this option.

For example, the latest Google Pixel smartphones have a feature that automatically highlights the stars and the moon in photos taken in low light. In order to take a good photo in astrophotography mode, you need to hold the phone in your hand (or better on a tripod) for 1 to 4 minutes.

