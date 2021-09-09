Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Orlando Bloom at Edward Anninful’s party

Eva Herzigova, Edward Enninful and Irina Shayk

The other day there was a party on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful. Irina Shayk was in charge of organizing the celebration at the Palazzo Parigi Hotel in Milan. Many celebrities came to congratulate Edward, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Iman Hammam, Orlando Bloom, Joan Smalls, Eva Herzigova, Cara Delevingne, Pat McGrath and Derek Blasberg.

Irina Shayk, thank you for the surprise party on the occasion of my birthday,

– wrote Enninful under the photos from the event.

Edward, you are a loyal friend, you are a family member and the person who has supported me for so many years … Today we want to say thank you for the love and joy that you give us. I am grateful to you for the friendship and those moments that we experienced together,

– wrote Irina.

Judging by the photos and videos of the stars on Instagram, the party was fun: the former lover of Bradley Cooper, Cara Delevingne and other models danced the night away.

At the end of the party, Edward even stood at the DJ console himself and played music from his playlist. And then Shayk brought out a huge cake with his portrait.