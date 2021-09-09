Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and others at parties in London

Ricardo Tisci and Irina Shayk

The 40th BRIT Awards ceremony took place in London last night. After the winners were named and all the statuettes were handed out, all the guests of the ceremony traditionally went to the afterparty. The guests of the party were Irina Shayk, who came there with her friend, Burberry creative director Ricardo Tisci, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Ellie Golding and many others.

Irina Shayk Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish Billy Porter Ellie Goulding

Billie Eilish became one of the main stars at the party because she had won the Best Foreign Singer category at the BRIT Awards a few hours earlier.

Irina Shayk arrived in London for Fashion Week and has already managed to hit the catwalk at the Burberry Fall / Winter collection show. At the party after this show, the Russian model became a real star of the dance floor – the video from that evening can be viewed here.

Melanie C. Irina Shayk and Ricardo Tisci Niall Horan Irina Shayk Billie Eilish Irina Shayk Ricardo Tisci and Irina Shayk

Along with Irina, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid also arrived at London Fashion Week – like Shayk, the girls stayed a little in the British capital to attend several more social events. So, yesterday they were also spotted together at another party that took place after the ceremony – at the Sony BRITs afterparty. They got into the lenses of reporters just on the way to this stellar get-together.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner